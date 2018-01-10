Girl develops rape-proof ‘underwear’ secured with GPS and Video Camera

| By : Trends Desk

Uttar Pradesh/Jan 10: In an attempt to decrease the increasing number of rapes in the country, Seenu Kumari, from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh has developed a rape-proof underwear secured with a lock, GPS, and video camera to capture the assaulter’s face.

Born to a poor family, Seenu spent less than £50 in creating the underwear which also features an emergency call button and a combination lock.

“I have put a smart lock that won’t open till you key in the password. I have also installed an electronic device that is equipped with a GPS and calling facility,” says Seenu. “When somebody tries to molest a woman, this device will send out messages to relatives of the woman and also to the police,” she added.

With the GPS attached to the product, police would be able to arrive at the crime scene.

Planning to commercialise the product, Seenu claims it is bulletproof and cannot be cut open with a knife.

The ‘safe haven’ has been developed at a time when the country is facing witnessing brutal rape cases where the women are either taken down forcefully or under gun point.

The prototype for the underwear has been sent to the National Innovation Foundation in Allahabad for patenting.

Using a good quality cloth and better device, the device can be commercialised.