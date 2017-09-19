Girl dies after being pushed from 3rd floor at Modern City Montessori school in UP

Deoria/Uttar Pradesh, September 19: A class 9 student died after falling from the third floor in a school at Deoria in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The girl was a student of Modern City Montessori School in Nehru Nagar. The girl died while being taken to the hospital.

According to media reports from the Asian News international, Mithilesh Mishra the principal of the school said that from some days the Closed Circuit Television cameras are not working.

Deoria- My daughter said she was pushed from behind. School students had come home to inform me of the incident, no teachers came: Father pic.twitter.com/EmSH4TB7KQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2017

According to reliable sources, the girl while on her way to the hospital told her brother that she was pushed from the third floor. On the way, the girl added that she went to the third floor to use the toilet. The girl’s father expressed anger over the school authorities for their careless and negligence attitude. He added that the school students came to inform me, no teachers came.

Rajeev Malhotra, the superintendent of police said that we are still investigating the case and they are looking for the teachers and the principal who absconded after the incident. A case is filed under Section 302 against some unidentified people according to a complaint by the girl’s father.