Girl dies in road mishap caused by stone pelting in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 27 : A girl died in a road accident caused by a stone pelting mob in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Police said, “Stone pelting led to the death of a young girl on Tuesday morning when she along with her sister was hit by a vehicle near Parimpora in Srinagar city.”

“The sports utility vehicle was moving backwards after it faced heavy stone pelting by a mob, and hit the two sisters,” the police said.

The girls were identified as Fozia and Nadia, daughters of Mohammad Sidiq Lone, a resident of Gulbagh.

A cream-coloured Mahindra Scorpio SUV hit the girls near Rogan Gali in Parimpora.

“Both were critically injured and were shifted to a hospital where the elder sister Fozia succumbed to her injuries.

One more person identified as Furqan Hamid, a resident of Zoonimar in Srinagar was also injured in stone pelting while he was riding a scooty near Allie Masjid Eidgah, in the old city of Safa Kadal area.

He received head injuries but his condition is said to be stable after he was shifted to hospital.

Authorities did not impose curfew anywhere in Srinagar city on Tuesday.