Girl from Saharanpur writes letter to PM Modi seeking help for bedridden father’s treatment

Saharanpur/Uttar Pradesh, September 16: Ishu, a small girl hailing from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help for the treatment of her father.

According to reliable sources, Ishu’s father is in coma from past one year. After the initial treatment, the girl’s father was brought back home as the family did not have money. Ishu lives in a house built of mud brick cannot see her father suffering like this. So, she thought to seek help. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noticed her letter and then treatment was arranged for the girl’s father immediately on behalf of the district administration.

According to media sources, the father of Ishu got injured in a road accident. Ishu, the girl is a resident of Alipura village of Gangoh Thana area of ​​Saharanpur. Anyhow, the doctors saved the life of her father but could not dace her father to go into coma. As the family did not have money, Ishu’s father was brought back home. From past one year, her father is bedridden in the kutcha house. Finally, Ishu wrote a letter seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the treatment of her father. The letter written on a page of a notebook was shared by someone on Twitter.

However, after the letter was noticed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Saharanpur district administration to provide help for the family. After the district administration gave directions to the Chief Medical Officer of Saharanpur, complete medical treatment was arranged for the girl’s father at Saharanpur. As a result, describing the action related to the direction was posted on the official twitter account of Yogi Adityanth.