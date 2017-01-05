‘Girl Meets World’ program cancelled after 3 seasons at Disney Channel

NewYork , Jan 5:Disney Channel’s popular Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, has been canceled after three seasons.

The news, announced Wednesday night by the show’s writers’ room Twitter account, comes as little surprise given that the series starring returning favorites Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel had wrapped its third season with the cast posting farewell messages on social media.

The comedy centered on Cory and Topanga’s tween daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her best friend, Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up. August Maturo, Peyton Meyer and Corey Fogelmanis also starred.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over,” the writers’ account tweeted in a series of posts. “I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty — We gave you our best.”

The series finale will air Jan. 20.