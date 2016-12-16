Girl raped in moving car in Delhi’s Moti Bagh

New Delhi , Dec. 16: Exactly four years after the horrid December 16 gang rape case, a girl was allegedly raped in a moving car in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh area last night.
The 20-year-old girl was from Noida and came to Delhi in search of a job.
The accused driver who was driving a rental car bearing a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sticker has been arrested by the police.
After searching for a job the whole day, the girl was waiting for the bus at around 9 p.m. last night near All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).
A Maruti car stopped by and the driver offered her to drop to Noida.
It is alleged that around 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. near Moti Bagh area, the driver molested the 20-year-old and raped her.
The girl managed to run away somehow and reached the police, who were patrolling near the South campus area.
The PCR van took the victim to the police station and a medical check up was conducted.
The accused driver had fled from the spot after leaving the car.
The police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 357 and 376 and arrested the accused from his friend’s house. (ANI)

