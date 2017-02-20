Girl rescued from 57-year-old man attempting sexual assault

Bengaluru, Feb 20: A minor girl was rescued from sexual assault by the residents of Vivek Nagar, Begaluru. They have rescued the girl from a 57-year-old man who was allegedly attempting to sexually assault her in an isolated place on Saturday night. The police have identified the accused as Suresh, supervisor of a tent house in Maya Bazaar. The accused was beaten up by the residents before handed over to the police.

The police said Suresh got married thrice but was presently living alone. He had married a woman after his first wife died. However, the second wife deserted him. He married for the third time, but his third wife too recently deserted him, said the police.

When people questioned him as to why he was moving around the victim, aged 11, around 9.30 p.m. from the same neighbourhood, he claimed that he was accompanying her to drop her at her house. Some of them grew suspicious about his claims and followed him. When he took the victim to a desolate area and attempted to assault her, the residents caught him. Based on the statement of the victim, the police booked him under the POCSO Act.