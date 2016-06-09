`Girls` gang extends support to Stanford Univ. sexual assault survivor

Washington, D.C., June 9 : Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet, the cast of American television series ‘Girls’, have come under one roof to deliver a powerful message against sexual assault.

The ‘Girls’ gang has extended their support to the brave survivor of the Stanford University sexual assault case and also explained the importance of facing the reality, that sexual abuses occur more often.

Dunham took to her Twitter handle and posted a video, writing, “I dedicate this to the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation,”E! Online reports.

The video cites figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that one in five women is sexually assaulted in their lifetime with 80 percent of those attacks done by someone known to her.

“We may star on Girls together, but that doesn’t mean we always agree. But there is one issue on which we are in total agreement,” said Kirke.

Mamet added, “We sometimes vote for different candidates.”

“You already have the power to create a safer, healthier environment for women to come forward,” said Williams.

The ladies have urged the people to support the sexual assault survivor.