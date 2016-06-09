`Girls` gang extends support to Stanford Univ. sexual assault survivor

June 9, 2016 | By :

Washington, D.C., June 9 : Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet, the cast of American television series ‘Girls’, have come under one roof to deliver a powerful message against sexual assault.

The ‘Girls’ gang has extended their support to the brave survivor of the Stanford University sexual assault case and also explained the importance of facing the reality, that sexual abuses occur more often.

Dunham took to her Twitter handle and posted a video, writing, “I dedicate this to the brave survivor in the Stanford case who has given so much to change the conversation,”E! Online reports.

The video cites figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that one in five women is sexually assaulted in their lifetime with 80 percent of those attacks done by someone known to her.

“We may star on Girls together, but that doesn’t mean we always agree. But there is one issue on which we are in total agreement,” said Kirke.

Mamet added, “We sometimes vote for different candidates.”

“You already have the power to create a safer, healthier environment for women to come forward,” said Williams.

The ladies have urged the people to support the sexual assault survivor.

Tags: , ,
Related News
BJP’ s tolerance reducing against women LOL-ing and drinking beer| Manohar Parikar’s remarks goes viral
abuse
60-year-old man sexually assaults two minors in Delhi’s Palam area
SC directs witnesses examination in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case
Goa Court charges Tarun Tejpal against rape, sexual harassment of junior colleague
Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur girls constructs 1500 toilets in the district 
Immunity clock of pregnancy can help doctors to predict premature births
Top