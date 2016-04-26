Girls, get ready for summer

Washington D.C., April 26: Summer is in full swing and it’s time to heat proof your skin and hair. Nataasha Dalvie, Myntra’s LookGood Advisor is giving some simple and easy skin and hair care tips that will keep you looking your best even when the temperature outside is soaring. Nataasha said that one should never skip the cleanser, toner and moisturizer. She added, “In summer switch to a water-based moisturizer that will hydrate your skin without making your face look oily. Never leave the house without applying sunscreen lotion that has a minimum of 30 to 50 SPF. Don’t hesitate to reapply sunscreen if you’re spending the whole day out in the sun.” Keeping your skin hydrated should always be in your do-to list. “Once a week, use an exfoliating body and face scrub to remove all dead skin cells and open up your pores. Don’t forget to moisturise well afterwards,” said Natasha. Further, talking about hair care, she said, “Use a hat or a scarf to cover your head whenever you step out into the sun. This reduces the amount of sun damage to your tresses. Stay away from the hairdryer and hair iron as your hair is more brittle and susceptible to damage during summer.” Natasha also advises that instead of tight buns or ponytails one should experiment with loose braids or messy buns as they won’t cause unnecessary hair fall and breakage. Now that you know how to take care of your skin and hair, don’t worry about having fun in the sun!