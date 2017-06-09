Girls outshine boys in Uttar Pradesh Board exams

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, June 9: As the Uttar Pradesh Board announced its results for Class 10 and 12 examinations today, there was much cheer at the residences of Fatehpur girls. Tejasvi Devi and Priyanshi Tiwari, who have topped this year’s 10th and 12th examinations with 95.83 percent and 96.20 percent respectively.

The aggregate pass percentage for class 10 is 81.6 percent and for class 12, it is 82.5 percent

Nearly 54 lakh students appeared in the class 10 and 12 examinations this year.

An overall dip of around five lakh has been noted this year.

In 2017, Class 10 exams were held between March 16 and April 1 while Class 12 exams were held between March 16 and April 21. (ANI)