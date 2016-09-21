Give befitting reply to Uri attack perpetrators: Kargil martyr’s kin

Chandigarh, September 21: Give a befitting reply to those responsible for Uri attack even if that means carrying out surgical strikes across the border, Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra said on Wednesday,reports deccanchronicle.com.

He was also of the opinion that the three services chiefs should have more “say” in such a situation. “India cannot allow situation to go on like this,” Batra said in the wake of recent terror strike in Uri sector in which 18 soldiers were killed.

“The moment I switched on TV and saw the 18 coffins of Uri attack martyrs, it reminded me of the Kargil war… When Vikram came back in coffin… I realised that government should give a befitting reply,” Vishal, who is a banker, said.

He said, “I don’t think we can allow the situation to go on like that. Government has to take a step forward, so that this (incidents like Uri) do not happen again. Pakistan has not responded to our friendly gestures, it is not learning lessons. Time has come it should be the other way around.”

24-year-old Capt Vikram Batra had laid down his life while recapturing the strategic 5140-point in the Tiger hill stretch from the Pakistani troops during the Kargil war in 1999.

In the morning of June 20, 1999 Vikram and his troops captured 5140-point, which finally lead to the decisive fall of Tiger Hill and to India’s eventual victory.

Vikram, who hailed from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, was awarded Param Vir Chakra.

43-year-old Vishal said post-Kargil war in 1999, Pakistan has not learnt any lesson. India can consider carrying out surgical strikes to destroy terrorist camps across the border, he said.

“We are capable of carrying out surgical strikes to destroy bases where terrorists are being trained across the border. I think at this time world powers are with us, we can isolate Pakistan,” he said.

“I think time has come when our three services chiefs should have more say rather than what politicians want. Together with our Prime Minister and Defence Minister, it should be the three services chiefs who should take a call at what should be our response to Uri-like attacks by looking at overall picture,” he said.

“We should give a befitting reply and change this belief that Indians are ones who will never attack. Indian Army is one of best in the world. We are capable of so many things,” he said.

Vishal said he still remembers a letter written to him by his late brother, Capt Batra, on July 5, 1999, two days before he attained martyrdom.

“Vikram wrote that our lives are at risk, but Army is doing a wonderful job and we are behind those.. (enemies),” Vishal said in an emotional tone.

“Looking at the sacrifices of our soldiers, government should feel the need to take stern action now. When I looked at coffins of those soldiers of the Uri attack, I said to myself is this the life which our soldiers should live, why can’t we hit back so strongly that the perpetrators never dare to even think of doing such a cowardly thing again,” he said.