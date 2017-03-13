Glad to see highest number of women in UP assembly: Modi

New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness to see a new record of highest number of women legislators elected to the new Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

“Glad that a new record has been set of highest women legislators elected in Uttar Pradesh assembly. Congratulations to all women MLAs,” Narendra Modi tweeted while sharing an online news item.

Glad that a new record has been set of highest women MLAs elected in UP Assembly. Congratulations to all women MLAs. https://t.co/o6s2dh7eD4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2017

According to the media report, there will be a record 38 women MLAs in attendance in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, the highest since Independence.