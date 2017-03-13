Glad to see highest number of women in UP assembly: Modi

New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness to see a new record of highest number of women legislators elected to the new Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

“Glad that a new record has been set of highest women legislators elected in Uttar Pradesh assembly. Congratulations to all women MLAs,” Narendra Modi tweeted while sharing an online news item.

According to the media report, there will be a record 38 women MLAs in attendance in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, the highest since Independence.

