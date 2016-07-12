This Glamour model finally Changed her bio to say ‘I am a UK glamour model, not the Prime Minister’- See why?

Bengaluru, July 12: On the day that Theresa May became only the second woman to ever be Britain’s Prime Minister, she probably didn’t expect to be overshadowed by another female.

But the new Conservative Party leader has been forced to share the limelight with glamour model Teresa May – spelled without the ‘h’ – after Twitter users confused her with the new PM and rushed to her page to congratulate her.

Teresa has been trending the UK for much of the day after Andrea Leadsom withdrew from the Tory leadership race, giving the current Home Secretary Theresa a clear run at 10 Downing Street.

Teresa May, a glamour model, with the same name as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom but spelt differently, has been forced to tell Twitter users that she is not who they think she is.

I find it quite amusing how many people think I’m #TheresaMay the Prime Minister. Just shows how ignorant some people are. — Teresa May (@RealTeresaMay) July 11, 2016

But the slight discrepancy in the names was lost on dozens of Twitter users, who tweeted Teresa instead, forcing her to change her bio to say ‘I am a UK glamour model, not the Prime Minister’.

Yesterday she tweeted: ‘I find it quite amusing how many people think I’m the Prime Minister. Just shows how ignorant some people are.’