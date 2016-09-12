Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic skin ointment Xylocaine

Hyderabad,Sept12: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has got US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) approval to launch the generic version of AstraZeneca Plc’s Xylocaine ointment.

The ointment is used to treat certain skin conditions associated with itching and pain.

The Xylocaine ointment has sales of $370 million in the 12 months ended July, Glenmark said citing US healthcare information provider IMS Health.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 109 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 62 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the US health regulator.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark said it continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Shares of Glenmark dropped 1.05% and were trading atRs.886.35 on the BSE at 11.20am, while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.44% to 28,382.82 points.