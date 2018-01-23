Glimpses of Republic day full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

January 23, 2018 | By :

A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade took place at Rajpath in the national capital.

Have a look at the Tableau represented by each state of the country.

Tableau of Chhattisgarh

Tableau of Lakshadweep

Tableau of Maharashtra


Tableau of Jammu

Tableau of Uttarakhand

Tableau of Tripura

Tableau of Madhya Pradesh


Tableau of Karnataka

Tags: ,
Top