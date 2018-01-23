Glimpses of Republic day full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade took place at Rajpath in the national capital.

Have a look at the Tableau represented by each state of the country.

Tableau of Chhattisgarh

Tableau of Chhattisgarh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/58FJCD0hDt — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018

Tableau of Lakshadweep

Tableau of Lakshadweep passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TcJKZfkX0t — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018

Tableau of Maharashtra

Tableau of Maharashtra passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H4LRKD9hzy — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018



Tableau of Jammu

Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/B754FQKNdO — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018

Tableau of Uttarakhand

Tableau of Uttarakhand passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/j6Mz4vGrgM — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018

Tableau of Tripura

Tableau of Tripura passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VxyRXaCWbB — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018

Tableau of Madhya Pradesh

Tableau of Madhya Pradesh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qiqLXZF0cp — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018



Tableau of Karnataka