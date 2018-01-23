Glimpses of Republic day full dress rehearsal at Rajpath
A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade took place at Rajpath in the national capital.
Have a look at the Tableau represented by each state of the country.
Tableau of Chhattisgarh
Tableau of Chhattisgarh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/58FJCD0hDt
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Lakshadweep
Tableau of Lakshadweep passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TcJKZfkX0t
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Maharashtra
Tableau of Maharashtra passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H4LRKD9hzy
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Jammu
Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/B754FQKNdO
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Uttarakhand
Tableau of Uttarakhand passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/j6Mz4vGrgM
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Tripura
Tableau of Tripura passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VxyRXaCWbB
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Madhya Pradesh
Tableau of Madhya Pradesh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qiqLXZF0cp
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
Tableau of Karnataka
Tableau of Karnataka passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay Parade-2018, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/T6uXzfWWrK
— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 23, 2018
#WATCH Full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in New #Delhi pic.twitter.com/USXHkS0RdV
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018