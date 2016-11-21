Global Citizen Festival fans leave plastic bottles strewn all over

Mumbai,Nov21:Coldplay actually performed in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday night. And while amazed fans put up pictures from the concert (and quoted ‘Fix You’), there was another visual from the venue that has gone viral.

British rock band Coldplay performs during the Global Citizen India concert at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, in Mumbai on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Many of the nearly 70 thousand people, who attended the concert, had acquired tickets by pledging to be ‘Global Citizens’ – a cause that talks about ‘eradicating poverty’, ‘sustainable development’ and ‘sanitation’.

The fans have littered the stage and the crowd area with loads of  plastic bottles and glitterati.

