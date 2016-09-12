Global computer major HP unveiled two new desktop PC`s ; HP Pavilion Wave and HP Elite Slice

New Delhi, Sep 12: Global printing and personal computer major HP Inc. on Monday unveiled two new desktop PC`s — HP Pavilion Wave and HP Elite Slice in India — to power entertainment and productivity at home and the workplace.

“The HP Pavilion Wave and Elite Slice are the result of HP engineers and designers reinventing the desktop by rethinking its shape, size and look while adding functionality to enable new use case,” said Ketan Patel, Director, Personal Systems Category, HP Inc. India, in a statement on Monday.

The triangular shaped HP Pavilion Wave (starting price Rs 61,990) is 85 per cent smaller than traditional tower PCs and offers the power of a full-sized desktop.

The device is powered by 6th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor paired up with 16GB of RAM.

Pavilion Wave houses three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet and a microphone/headphone jack.

The HP Elite Slice (starting price Rs 62,990) is a modular PC built for communications and productivity and comes with collaboration capabilities.

Users can pick and choose a factory cover or stackable options to add functionality including the collaboration cover or wireless charging cover, or modules such as the audio module or ODD (Optical Disk Drive) module.

The Elite Slice is equipped with 6th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, an optional touch fingerprint sensor and houses one Ethernet port, Wi-Fi, one HDMI and one DisplayPort to power multiple displays.