Global Consumer Products Ltd launches mosquito repellent ‘DND’

New Delhi, December 20: Global Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., one of the fastest growing FMCG companies in India, has announced its foray into the mosquito repellent category under the flagship brand of ‘DND’- DO NOT DISTURB. Helmed by Mr. A. Mahendran, the creator of this category in India, DND promises some world class path breaking innovations. As the fourth product category from the company, DND products are designed to provide effective prevention against entry of mosquitos as a proactive solution rather than a conventional protection approach.

Announcing this launch, Mr. A. Mahendran, MD and CEO of Global Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. said, “We believed that there is a need for a solution which not only knocks down the mosquitoes but also prevents them from entering the house. We have introduced breakthrough innovations such as the Turbo Fan Technology which spreads the active faster and farther, addressing the long felt need of Indian consumers. Another revolutionary product is the Transfluthrin based Nanosol when sprayed, the active stays in the air longer and provides dusk to dawn prevention from mosquitoes.” (ANI)