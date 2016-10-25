Global e-commerce giant Alibaba launches “Global E-commerce Talents” (GET) in India

Mumbai, October 25: Global e-commerce giant Alibaba on Tuesday launched its “Global E-commerce Talents” (GET) programme in India.

This programme is aimed at equipping students, small business professionals and entrepreneurs with the competitive skills and essential resources required to prepare for the global e-commerce industry, the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted to introduce this unique programme in India where, the e-commerce industry holds enormous potential for expansion,” said K. Guru Gowrappan, Global Managing Director and Head of India for Alibaba Group.

The first batch of partners for GET includes the Centre of Ecommerce Excellence Pvt Ltd, Indian Institute of Ecommerce, First EduIndia Limited and Unified Growth Foundation.

The programme will be available in select colleges in the first phase which will include Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) and Kalinga University.