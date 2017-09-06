Global IT services company HCL Technologies agrees to buy ETL Factory Limited.

New Delhi, September 6: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company on Wednesday revealed that it agreed to buy ETL Factory Limited, doing business as Datawave, a UK-based company that has created an innovative data automation platform which enables enterprise customers execute large scale, complex data-migration and data-integration projects in a leaner, faster and smarter way.

The flagship product Datawave, won the Informatica Innovation Award and is also extendable to other platforms, including big data.

“The acquisition of Datawave and its suite of products bolsters HCL’s capabilities to collaborate with clients on their mission-critical data transformation projects, incorporating a culture of DevOps and continuous integration. Datawave also brings in significant banking industry expertise,” said Rahul Singh, President and Head – Financial Services, HCL Technologies.

“In a recent market study done by HCL, 81 percent of organizations said they were overwhelmed with the volume and variety of data needed to drive digital transformation. Datawave’s automation solutions will significantly help our clients accelerate their digital journey through robust data architecture,” added Anand Birje, Corporate Vice President and Head – Digital and Analytics, HCL Technologies.

“The synergies between Datawave’s customer-centric, enterprise data integration platform and HCL’s technology leadership and deep engineering capabilities will deliver unparalleled value to our clients,” said Mark Butterworth, CEO, Datawave. (ANI-BusinessWire India)