Global mobile technology startup OnePlus launches its own exclusive e-commerce website in India

New Delhi, Oct 13: Global mobile technology startup OnePlus on Thursday announced the launch of its own exclusive e-commerce website in India.

The website http://oneplusstore.in will offer a personalised shopping experience and will improve the availability as well as make it easier for Indian users to purchase genuine OnePlus products.

“The e-commerce platform marks yet another major milestone in our India journey and reiterates our long term commitment towards the Indian market and our fan community here,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, in a statement.

OnePlus is also bringing its latest range of exclusive merchandise and is offering limited-time offers for existing users.

To avail these offers, users have to register the IMEI details of their smartphones on the portal, the company said.