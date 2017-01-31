Global pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare net profit declines 

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: Global pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday posted a 34.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 281.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared with Rs 430.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated total income from operations also dipped to Rs 2,363.8 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 2,408.9 crore in a year-ago period.

On BSE, the stock settled at Rs 349.25, down 7.02 per cent from the previous close.

