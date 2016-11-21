Global smartphone brand OPPO launches upgraded Selfie Expert F1s ​for Rs 18,990

New Delhi, Nov 21: The ever-evolving global smartphone brand OPPO, stepped up the selfie experience today by launching the upgraded Selfie Expert F1s – which is now backed with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and available in a new variant – the Grey version.

Apart from assuring a perfect selfie experience, the upgraded F1s now offers a faster user experience and extra storage for selfies. It comes with a 16 MP front camera, a sophisticated beautification feature, an 3075mAh whole day use battery and industry leading 0.22s fingerprint unlock at an amazing price of Rs 18,990.

Selfie with faster user experience and bigger storage The upgraded OPPO F1s with the 4GB RAM will make users experience an advanced user interface than its predecessor.

It cruises on an Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. With such upgrades, the experience with the all-new Selfie Expert F1s will be faster, smoother and steadier, and the 64GB ROM gives extra space to store more than 10,000 perfect selfies.

What’s more, the triple-slot card tray gives space for two Nano 4G SIM cards and an SD card to expand the storage space by up to 128GB.

The upgraded OPPO F1s, like its warm welcomed predecessor, uses a 16 MP front camera with a 1/3.1-inch customized sensor which arranges pixels in a unique pattern designed to maximize image detail, resulting in photos that are clear, bright and strikingly rich in colour.

The 16MP front camera and the beautification feature together help click perfect selfies. The current version of Beautify 4.0 has been upgraded based on the study of hundreds of user scenarios. With seven beautify levels, two skins tone modes and upgraded photo-processing algorithms, Beautify 4.0 is optimized to capture selfies with bright, clear skin, vivid eyes and striking features.

The upgraded F1s also features front-facing 0.22 seconds fingerprint recognition and it can assign up to five different fingerprints to different apps and contacts. Then, with one touch of the home button, one can launch an app or start a phone call to a pre-assigned contact directly without further operation.A Magical Surprise Earlier this month OPPO joined hands with Dr Strange for an exclusive screening.

As a part of this association, OPPO had promised a magical surprise to its fans – From today onwards, the first 50,000 buyers of the OPPO F1s will also get an exclusive OPPO – Dr Strange cover. This would be a limited edition phone cover.

Starting end of November, the upgraded F1s will be available in all the OPPO stores across India in the coming days. Consumers can also buy the products online on Amazon.In from December.