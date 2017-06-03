Global software giant Adobe launches Adobe Scan , scanning and text-recognition tool

California,June3:Global software giant Adobe on Friday launched Adobe Scan – a free app that delivers a modern document experience by allowing the users to turn their mobile devices into an intelligent scanning and text-recognition tool.

“The launch of Adobe Scan represents a radical reimagination of how to capture the world around us in ways that only Adobe can deliver. Adobe invented PDF creation for PCs and with Scan, we are doing the same for a mobile-first users around the world,” Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, South Asia, Adobe, said in a statement.

With Adobe Scan, you can turn your phone or tablet into a scanning tool that automatically recognises text. The app allows you to capture images and transform them into clear Adobe PDFs.

Powered by Adobe Sensei’s intelligent services, Scan automates boundary detection, auto-crop and capture, perspective correction and auto-clean, removing shadows and making text clear.