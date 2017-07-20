GM of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation suspended by the government after reports that he planned to manipulate an open onion auction

Bhopal,July20: The General Manager of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation has been suspended by the government after reports that he planned to manipulate an open onion auction.

In a sting operation carried out by a news channel, SK Soni, GM of MP State Civil Supplies Corporation, is purportedly said that he will rig the auction in exchange for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will sell onions in an open auction. Names of two Shajapur based traders –Vinod Patidar and Rajesh Patidar, also cropped up in the sting.

Principal Secretary Civil Supplies KC Gupta said the officer has been suspended and the matter would be probed thoroughly.

Amid unprecedented farmers’ stir, Madhya Pradesh government had decided to buy onion at Rs 8 per kg and sold it through Fair Price Shops at Rs 2 per kg.

The Marketing Federation, a state government entity, has procured 7.86 lakh tonnes of onion from farmers. Civil Supplies Corporation has been entrusted with the responsibility of the transportation and Warehousing Corporation shoulders the responsibility of storing the procurement.

More than 3 lakh tonnes of onion is either rotting in unattended Railway yards or at mandis across the state due to limited storage facility.