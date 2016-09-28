GMR consortium introduces the first carbon neutral airport in Asia-Pacific region at Delhi airport

New Delhi, September 28: Delhi airport, which is run by GMR consortium-AAI has become the first carbon neutral airport in Asia-Pacific region.

This has come to the fore following a series of measures taken by it to reduce carbon footprint, which includes setting up a 7.84 MW solar power plant, reports zeenews.com.

The announcement was made by the international body of aerodrome operators across the world, ACI during the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate presentation ceremony in Montreal, Canada yesterday.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation has upgraded Delhi Airport to highest level of certification — a level 3+ neutrality — available to airports across the world, according to a release.

Carbon neutrality occurs when the net carbon emissions over an entire year are zero or when the airport absorbs or offsets the same amount of emission that was generated.

This achievement is accredited by ACI under Airport Carbon Accreditation that monitors the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions.