Go back to childhood and enjoy tranquility, up there in tree houses in India

As children, I am sure, most of us, particularly those who lived in suburbia or the countryside, spent many happy hours perched on branches of trees around their houses. Kids’ story books – including works of Enid Blyton, Brothers Grimm and even Indian authors brimmed with anecdotes connected with tree climbing and tree houses.

Tree houses no longer exist only in fiction. Enterprising and innovative guys, especially in tourism industry have devised and fashioned tree houses to offer tourists something off the regular tourist trail. Here are few interesting tree houses that have come up in various parts of India:

Pepper Trail, Kerala

Located in the vicinity of Wayanad, Kerala , these exotic tree houses overlook a 140-year-old 200-acre spice and coffee plantation. Located 40 feet above the ground, the rooms have been built on giant jack-fruit trees. Ideal for travellers looking for utmost privacy. About 770-square-feet in size they are minimally furnished with pleasing décor. Each of them has a massive attached bathroom. There is also a tree-house dining room, called The Pavilion for the guests to have their meals in. For leisure tourists can go fishing trekking or canoeing. The rates are Rs 15509 per night.

Treehouse Cottages, Manali

If you are looking for a blissful holiday in the hills and a tree house to stay in, head for the Tree House Cottages complex near Manali (Himachal Pradesh). Here you will find a fine blend of natural beauty and modern amenities including television and wi-fi. The rooms are simple and cosy. A number of in-built windows lend a romantic air to the cottages. It is a fascinating sight to watch the mist roll across the mountains. One can also enjoy the comforts of hammocks and Swiss tents while staying here. Rates are approximately Rs 3537 for a night.

Marmalade Springs, Kerala

This tree house complex is located in and around Wayanad’s second highest peak in Kerala. The rooms here wear a quirky touch – with rocks, pillars as their bases. One of the tree houses offers a mesmerizing view of a coffee plantation. Loverly couples can enjoy candle-light dinners under a starlit sky, or quietly listen to a gurgling natural stream flowing by. As pastime you can undertake safaris or cycling treks here. Price for this out- of- the world experience Rs 12040 per night

Om Gravity Eco Resort, Goa

Located on the edge of Karmal Ghat forest range in south Goa. Built with treated bamboos, the tree house and the entire resort is stark and simply decorated – equipped with a common kitchen and refrigerator that is shared by all guests. You could trek to Butterfly beach nearby or even try your hand at kayaking. The rates hover around Rs 1496 per night

Jaladarshini Farm House &Stay, Karnataka

Situated on the banks of the Hemavathi river, 75 kms away from Mysore, the resort is located amidst a coconut grove. Tranquility pervades the scenery. The silence is broken only by chirping of birds at dawn; it is heavenly to have sunlight shimmering on your face while you awake from slumber. Discover various aspects of organic cultivation, spend a moonlit evening by the riverside, savour wholesome delicious vegetarian fare from the bio-fuelled kitchen and lots more. All this for a price of Rs 1632 per night!!!

So what are you waiting for ? These fabulous holiday plans are just a phone call away. You could even try online booking. If you can make it before the Monsoon beats a retreat – these luxuries could be dirt cheap!!