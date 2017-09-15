Go though HongKong’s Central-Mid-Levels Escalator on foot dubbed longest walkway

HongKong,Sept15:Exploring Hong Kong’s bustling Central business district on foot can be quite the challenge.

The area’s hilly landscape, combined with subtropical heat and smothering humidity would test the stamina of a mountaineer.

Luckily, there’s the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator — an 800-meter-long chain of moving stairs and walkways that’s been dubbed the world’s longest outdoor escalator system.

Opened to the public in 1993 at a cost of $30 million, it’s a series of 18 reversible escalators and three travelators, all covered to protect against sudden downpours, that takes the effort out of the ascent.

It’s a congestion-free way to commute between Central and Conduit Road in Mid-Levels, serving 78,000 pedestrian trips daily. And there’s no charge.

Snaking through narrow streets in the busiest neighborhood in town, it’s actually a great way to tour Hong Kong’s dramatic cityscape — from dai pai dong food stalls in small alleys to the trendiest bars in Mid-Levels, from colorful old walk-ups to sleek modern skyscrapers.

1/13 World’s longest outdoor escalator system: Opened in 1993, this network of escalators was built to ease traffic in Hong Kong’s hilly Mid-Levels neighborhood and Central, the main business district.

The section of the travelator closest to Hollywood Road was featured significantly — and thus, immortalized — in famed director Wong Kar-wai’s 1994 romantic classic, “Chungking Express.”

Riding up the escalator, Faye — the female protagonist played by Faye Wong — would crouch and peek into the apartment of Cop 663, played by Tony Leung, which stands right next to the escalator.

Not far from where Wong spied on Leung, Christopher Nolan also filmed a few scenes for Batman movie “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

Top traditional Canto eateries

Tai Cheong bakery skyrocketed to fame after former British governor Chris Patten confessed he’s a fan.

Many of the city’s most legendary old-school eateries can be found along the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator System.

Lan Fong Yuen (2 Gage St., Central) still makes a queue-worthy Cantonese milk tea. Snagging a wooden stool here is a bonus — only three are available in an incredibly tiny space. A bigger indoor space is available behind the stall.