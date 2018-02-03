Go to nearby post office to book train tickets!

New Delhi, Feb 3: Now on, if you want to book train tickets, you don’t have to rush to a distant railway station. All you have to do is to take a stroll to the nearby post office.

For the Indian Railways will be setting up Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at Post Offices across the country.

The Indian Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Department of Posts for setting up of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at Post Offices.

“PRS counters at Post offices are opened based on technical and commercial feasibility where there are no Railway Reservation Counters in nearby areas. At present, PRS counters have been provided in about 280 post offices across the country,” said Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Online booking of reserved tickets on www.irctc.co.in has become very popular and about 65% of total reserved tickets are now booked online. The provision of PRS at post offices is a continuous activity based on the requirement and feasibility, he said.

The State wise number of the Post Offices in which Passenger Reservation System counters are available is given below:

