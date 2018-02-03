Go to nearby post office to book train tickets!

New Delhi, Feb 3: Now on, if you want to book train tickets, you don’t have to rush to a distant railway station. All you have to do is to take a stroll to the nearby post office.

For the Indian Railways will be setting up Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at Post Offices across the country.

The Indian Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Department of Posts for setting up of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at Post Offices.

“PRS counters at Post offices are opened based on technical and commercial feasibility where there are no Railway Reservation Counters in nearby areas. At present, PRS counters have been provided in about 280 post offices across the country,” said Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain  in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Online booking of reserved tickets on www.irctc.co.in has become very popular and about 65% of total reserved tickets are now booked online. The provision of PRS at post offices is a continuous activity based on the requirement and feasibility, he said.

The State wise number of the Post Offices in which Passenger Reservation System counters are available is given below:

AS PER DATAWAREHOUSE ARE GIVEN BELOW

S.No. STATE No. S.No. STATE No.
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 24 17 MANIPUR 02
2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 03 18 MEGHALAYA 02
3 ASSAM 10 19 MIZORAM 01
4 BIHAR 07 20 NAGALAND 00
5 CHHATISGARH 07 21 ODISHA 11
6 DELHI 03 22 PUDUCHERRY 00
7 GOA 01 23 PUNJAB 12
8 GUJARAT 18 24 RAJASTHAN 7
9 HARYANA 03 25 SIKKIM 00
10 HIMACHAL PRADESH 00 26 TAMILNADU 15
11 JAMMU KASHMIR 02 27 TELANGANA 24
12 JHARKHAND 09 28 TRIPURA 00
13 KARNATAKA 44 29 UTTAR PRADESH 23
14 KERALA 04 30 UTTARAKHAND 08
15 MADHYA PRADESH 06 31 WEST BENGAL 03
16 MAHARASHTRA 36
