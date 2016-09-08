Go4hosting scales up to become first datacenter in India with next-gen 28 core DUO Tetradecagon servers

Noida, September 8: Go4hosting, a leading provider of data center and cloud hosting services, today announced the launch of advanced next-generation 28 core Duo Tetradecagon server hardware for its customers, a first by any data center company in India.

In addition to the Tetradecagon servers, it also announced the launch of other leading advanced data center hardware like Dodeca Core Servers, Dual Deca Core Servers and Dual Octa Core Servers to be housed in its state-of-the-art Tier III data centers in Noida and Jaipur.

To mark this important occasion, Go4hosting announced massive discounted offers on these entire range of new servers. The highlights of this pre-launch sales offer include:

Dedicated Duo Tetradecagon Core Servers at INR 34,995/ month

Dedicated Dodeca Core Servers at INR 29,995/ month

Dedicated Dual Deca Core Servers at INR 24, 995/month

Dedicated Dual Octa Core Servers at INR 19,999/month

“As a leading data center and cloud services company in India, we are proud to be the first Indian data center company to launch these next generation hardware for our customers. Very few data center companies have invested in such advanced hardware that include the 28 core Duo Tetradecagon servers, the 24 core Dodeca servers, the 20 core Dual Deca Core Servers and 16 core Dual Octa Servers. Also, compared to market prices offered by other global players, our prices are lower by almost 40 percent for most of these servers” said Sanjay Tripathi, Vice President-Business Development at Go4hosting.

The detailed server plans offered by Go4hosting as a part of this pre-launch offer can be found at http://www.go4hosting.com/server-plans.htm/. The offer is applicable only for new customers and is available till September 30, 2016.

Go4hosting, a brand owned by Cyfuture IndiaPrivate Limited, offers dedicated, cloud, web, application hosting services to leading corporates, including Fortune 500 firms and several small and medium enterprises across multiple industries, around the globe. It operates two state-of-the-art Tier III data centers in Noidaand Jaipurin India. The company is currently investing 50 crores to build a new cloud data center in Noida, which will be amongst the largest data centers in the region.

