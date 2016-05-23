Goa AAP, BJP spar over disclosure of party funding

Panaji, May 23 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dared the BJP-led coalition government to probe the accounts of the party, even as it challenged the saffron party to disclose its funding and expenditure on a shared public platform.

The AAP dare came after Bharatiya Janata Party’s St. Andre legislator Vishnu Wagh questioned the source of money used for Arvind Kejriwal’s public meeting in Panaji on Sunday.

“AAP challenges the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) to come on a public platform with its accounts and expenditure. We will come with our accounts. We also challenge the BJP government to investigate our accounts,” AAP state co-ordinator Valmiki Naik said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a closed-door meeting of key party volunteers in the state capital.

An AAP volunteer who attended the meeting told IANS on condition of anonymity that Kejriwal said after Delhi and Punjab, Goa would be the third state in which the party could form the government.

“He also said there was fear in the minds of the Goan voters that if they vote for the BJP, all government doles to them would stop. He also asked us to take up a door-to-door campaigning with more vigour,” the volunteer said.