Goa Assembly Polls: Monserratte forms own party, wants to contest against Parrikar

Atanasio Monserratte

Panaji, Dec 21: Unattached Congress legislator Atanasio Monserratte today announced the formation of his own political party ahead of the Goa assembly polls and expressed his desire to contest against Union Minister Manohar Parrikar from Panaji constituency.

“I wish I could fight Parrikar. I have a feeling that I would even defeat Parrikar. For me it makes no difference, I am fighting from Panaji. I hope Centre sends Parrikar down to fight the election with me. At least my wish would be completed,” Monserratte said after he announced his intention to align with the Congress for the polls through his newly formed outfit — United Goans Party.

Parrikar, the former Chief Minister of Goa, represented Panaji from 1994 till 2014, after which he was elevated to the Union cabinet.

