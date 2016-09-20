Goa Chief Minister defends Manohar Parrikar’s frequent visits to State

Panaji, Sep 20 : Taking a jibe at the Congress for its remarks over Manohar Parrikar frequenting the state, Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today said being a Defence Minister does not mean he should be “standing on the border.”

“He (Manohar Parrikar) is the Defence minister. But that does not mean he should be standing on the border and should not come to Goa,” Parsekar said, reacting to the statement by Congress which dubbed Parrikar as a “part-time Defence Minister”.

Parsekar said Congress is feeling the pinch of developmental works and schemes launched by BJP-led state government due to which they are indulging in “cheap tactics”.

“We (BJP) have launched one social welfare scheme a month during last five years of our rule in the state. Let Congress count and tell me how many such schemes they introduced during their tenure,” Parsekar said.

He said the state government has been accepted whole heartedly by the people and it would reflect in the results of 2017 Goa Assembly elections.

To a question, Parsekar said BJP is confident that the alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) would continue in the upcoming assembly election.

“We have been in alliance since last five years and it will continue even in future. There is no question of discontinuing it. Both the parties are like-minded and believe in working for the people of Goa,” he added.