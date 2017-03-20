Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar allot portfolios to his Cabinet Ministers

New Delhi, March 20: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday allocated portfolios to his Cabinet Ministers.

While, the former defence minister will hold Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration, Vigilance (GAD) and Transport department, Public Works Department (PWD) has been handed over to Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) chief Sudin Dhavalikar.

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai holds Town and Country Planning portfolio, while Vinod Paliencar is the Water Resources Minister and Jayesh Salgaonkar will hold Housing Ministry.

Independent MLA from Porvorim Rohan Khaunte has been given Revenue portfolio and Pandurang Madkaikar will handle Power Ministry. Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar has been given the Tourism portfolio, Art and Culture with Govind Gaude rests to Govind Gaude while Francis D’Souza will retain his Urban development portfolio.

Earlier on March 14, Parrikar took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Goa.

The BJP, which won 13 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly, managed to garner support from other parties and Independents to attain majority under Parrikar.

Three MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, three of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents have pledged their support to Parrikar.

The Congress won 17 seats in the recently concluded polls. (ANI)