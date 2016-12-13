Goa CM sacks two cabinet ministers

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec. 13 : In a major development that could have an impact on the upcoming Goa assembly polls, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar dropped two of his ministers from his Council of Ministers late last night.
In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Parsekar recommended the removal of Ramkrishna, alias, Sudin Dhawalikar, and Pandurang, alias, Deepak Dhawalikar from the Council of Ministers.
“Under Article 164 of the Constitution of India, I hereby recommend you to remove the following Ministers from the Council of Ministers: Shri Ramkrishna @ Sudin Dhawalikar and Shri Pandurang @ Deepak Dhawalikar. The portfolios allotted to both the respective ministers shall be retained by the undersigned, till further arrangements,” Parsekar wrote in his letter.
The decision to drop the two ministers Sudin Dhavalikar (PWD) and Deepak Dhavalikar (Weights and Measures), both of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, came after several days of bitter acrimony between alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MGP over the choice of Parsekar as chief minister. (ANI)

