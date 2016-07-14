Goa Congress party looking for like minded parties towards the Assembly polls in 2017

Panaji, July 14: Congress leaders in Goa have now come out openly in favour of a ‘grand alliance’ with like-minded parties for the state Assembly polls in 2017.

After former state health minister Vishwajit Rane recently threatened to quit the party if Congress wants to go alone in Goa polls due next year, other leaders like former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, and MLAs Jeniffer Monserratte, Pandurang Madkaikar and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco have also voiced their opinion in favour of the grand alliance.

“I have expressed my opinion before the party high command. I feel that all like-minded parties should come together,” Kamat said.

He said the party high command had sought his opinion recently on the matter and he had favoured the grand alliance, rather than going alone in the Goa polls.

The Congress party had earlier announced that it would not have any alliance for the Assembly polls.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Digvijaya Singh, who was in Goa last month to assess the situation, had refused the possibility of an alliance.

But, the local leaders have strongly expressed that pre-poll alliance is the need of the hour to save the division of votes among secular parties which will give an edge to BJP.

“All attempts should be made to protect the division of votes as it will help BJP. We should join hands with like minded parties. Whoever is like-minded, we should consider being with them,” Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said.

Responding to a question, Reginaldo said the parties like Goa Forward can be considered for alliance.

“Whatever I have said is my personal opinion, but the final decision has to be taken by high command,” said the legislator representing Curtorim constituency.

Another MLA Pandurang Madkaikar said Congress will commit a grave mistake if it does not join forces with like-minded non-BJP parties during the next election.

“BJP will benefit if Congress goes alone. There will be division of votes which will not be in favour of secular forces,” Jeniffer Monserratte, the Congress legislator from Taleigao constituency said.

Vishwajit Rane had recently spoken in favour of an alliance for the forthcoming elections.

However, he was criticised by Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro, who had said that the party (Congress) legislators should first show their alliance on the floor of the House along with other independent MLAs.