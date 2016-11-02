Goa cop forces youth to strip and clicks nude photos while in police custody

PANAJI ,Nov2: A 21-year-old youth has claimed that he was made to strip and his photos were clicked by a sub-inspector while in custody of Vasco police.

The youth accused of not returningRs.9,000 which he had taken from the family of his former girlfriend, alleged that the sub-inspector clicked his photos in the buff and threatened to upload them on social media if he failed to return the money.

The youth, who was taken into custody by Vasco police following a complaint of harassment lodged against him by his family members in last week of September, on Tuesday filed the complaint with the police inspector.

In his complaint, the youth has accused the sub-inspector of asking him to remove clothes and clicking his photos while he was in custody of police.

“The PSI, Prashant Bhagat, locked his cabin from inside and asked me to remove all my clothes. He asked me to remain completely naked, and I felt ashamed and also like screaming, but I was too scared of his next move as he had already assaulted me badly,” the youth stated in the plaint addressed to Vasco station police inspector Sagar Ekoskar.

PSI Bhagat told me to get money the next day or else he will upload the nude pictures on social media website. Bhagat said that he has a fake account and nobody would know who uploaded it,” according to the complaint.

He also accused a woman police sub-inspector Nehanda Tavares of harassing him at the police station.

“She asked her juniors to get scissors and cut my hair,” the youth claimed.

When contacted, both Bhagat and Tavares refuted the allegations against them.

“The complaint is (meant) to falsely implicate me,” Bhagat said.

Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said the complaint would be forwarded to senior officers for further action and inquiry