Goa Court charges Tarun Tejpal against rape, sexual harassment of junior colleague

Panaji/Goa, September 28: Tarun Tejpal is charged today by a Goa court who is accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague four years ago. According to reliable sources, a Goa court rejected Tarun Tejpal’s request to defer the hearing for a month.

Tarun Tejpal has pleaded guilty to charges under sections 341, 342, 354 A&B, 376 sub section 2, F&K: Francisco Taviera, Public Prosecutor pic.twitter.com/OAvVC55tNb — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2017

Tarun Tejpal was presented court, which turned down his lawyer’s plea to defer framing of charges by a month. According to reliable sources,The Bombay High Court had earlier this week refused to stall the framing of charges against Tarun Tejpal. Tarun Tejapl who is the former editor of Tehelka magazine said case is false, motivated by political vendetta.

A woman journalist who worked in Tehelka accused the magazine’s founder-editor Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting her during an event in Goa in November 2013. The young woman said that Tarun Tejpal assaulted her inside an elevator of a five-star hotel during the ThinkFest conference that was organised by Tehelka. The woman complained to the seniors at Tehelka. According to reports, the Goa police started an investigation.

The woman resigned from her job later in November 2013. Tarun Tejpal stepped down as Tehelka Editor after he recusing himself for six months. He was arrested on November 30, 2013. The police said that the CCTV footage from the hotel confirmed the woman’s allegations against Tarun Tejpal. In a 2,684-page chargesheet filed before the Goa fast-track court, the police said that Tarun Tejpal assaulted the woman twice. The police further said that there is enough evidence to prove charges of rape, sexual harassment.

Tarun Tejpal denied all charges and told judges that all are false allegations against him as part of political vendetta by the BJP government in Goa. He moved the Bombay High Court after the district court in Goa’s Mapusa refused to drop charges against him.

Taeun Tejpal’s lawyer said yesterday that “We have made a plea that the case against Tarun Tejpal is absolutely false. Hopefully the case will end and it will not go to trial. It has to present facts and as far as presenting facts is concerned, the state is far from doing that.” Tarun Tejpal was lodged at the Sada sub-jail of Goa’s Vasco for six months before the Supreme Court granted him bail in July 2014. The next hearing on the case would be on 21 November.