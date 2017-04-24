Goa court grants bail to former Goa CM Digambar Kamat in illegal mining case

Panaji/Goa, April 24: Goa court has granted ex-parte interim bail to former Goa CM Digambar Kamat on a Rs. 1 lakh bond, in an alleged illegal mining case.

Kamat was Chief Minister when the consultancy firm was granted a contract to oversee the implementation of a Rs 1,031 crore water and sewage augmentation project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Alemao as well as a senior Public Works Department official, Anand Wachasundar, the head of Louis Berger India, Satyakam Mohanty, have been arrested in connection with the scandal.

Earlier, Kamat has been charged for sections relating to criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the scam.

The FIR was first filed after Louis Berger headquarters in the US, discovered during its internal audit that bribes had been paid to elected representatives and government officials in Goa for securing of contracts in the Rs 1,031 crore project.