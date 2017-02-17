Goa: Davorlim village bans posters of kings and maharajas

February 17, 2017 | By :
Image for representation only.

Panaji, Feb 17:  Whether King of Mysore Tipu Sultan or Maratha King Chhattrapati Shivaji, a village council of South Goa’s Davorlim has resolved to ban posters of kings and maharajas, much to the consternation of followers of the Maratha king.

The Rumdamol-Davorlim village panchayat in a written reply has refused to issue a no-objection certificate to members of the Shiv Samaj association to put up banners celebrating Shiv Jayanti (birth anniversary of Shivaji). The council has cited an official resolution which debars “putting up of banners of kings and maharajas” within the panchayat jurisdiction.

“We have decided to go in appeal against the decision of the panchayat. It is ridiculous that fans of Shivaji Maharaj are not allowed to put up banners celebrating his birth anniversary,” Mahadev Virdikar, a member of the Shiv Samaj, told IANS on Thursday. Shiv Jayanti will be celebrated in western Indian states on February 18.

“With reference to your letter dated February 13, this is to inform you that this panchayat has taken decision not to issue any NOC to put up banners of kings and maharajas in jurisdiction of Rumdamol-Davorlim as per resolution,” the letter issued by the panchayat on February 15 reads.

Custodio Faria, Panchayat Secretary of Rumdamol-Davorlim — located around 45 km from Panaji — said that the resolution banning posters and banners of kings and maharajas was passed by the panchayat last year after there was a law and order issue over banners eulogising Tipu Sultan in the panchayat’s jurisdiction.

“As far as the panchayat is concerned, we are only following the resolution which was passed on November 18 last year, according to which no NOC will be issued for putting up banners about kings and maharajas,” Faria told IANS.

“The resolution was passed in view of a law and order problem last year when Tipu Sultan’s posters were put up in the village,” Faria added.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Bike ambulances launched in Goa
Goa woman booked for raping 17 year old, boy turns abnormal, reveals assault during counselling session
Goa bench of Bombay HC refuses relief to former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, lower court to frame charges against him
Ban on liquor consumption at public places in Goa, liquor shops to be in trouble if people drink in open area: Goa CM
Two students from Ahmedabad drowns at Candolim Beach in Goa
Additional sessions court at Goa to pronounce order on framing charges against former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal
Top