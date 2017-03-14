Goa Governor Mridula Sinha discarded legal norms, says Digvijaya Singh

Panaji, Mar.14: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the legal norms were not followed by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for asking to form the government in the state. He said that the Congress, notwithstanding being the single biggest party in the state, was not called to make the government.

“The procedure is that the single largest party is always called, so the Governor should have adopted this process. The Governor has to act under the Constitution as per the established conventions,” Singh told reporters here.

Citing 2013 Delhi constituency elections, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won more seats than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, Singh said, “If you remember the Delhi elections, the BJP was the single largest party, and the AAP and the Congress were at second and third respectively. The Governor then called the BJP, first, to form the government, but the BJP denied indicating the lack of a majority and then the AAP was invited where they formed the government with the Congress.”

The Congress leader’s remarks came after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea filed by the party questioning Manohar Parrikar’s nomination as the next Goa Chief Minister.

Digvijaya Singh-led delegation will be later meeting Governor Sinha, urging her to invite them to form the government in the state.

The MLAs would meet the Governor following the Congress Legislative Party meeting at the Congress House in Goa.

Parrikar has claimed the support of 13 MLAs of the BJP, three MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), three MLAs of Goa Forward Party (GFP) and two independent MLAs, thus having a total of 21 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

The Congress won 17 seats with the BJP winning the second position in the state with 13 seats.