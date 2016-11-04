Goa hosting worlds 15 best travel bloggers to promote holidaying

Panaji, Nov 4 : Goa is set to host 15 of the Worlds best travel bloggers between November 12-22 to showcase its rich cultural diversity, history, food, adventure and luxury experience.

“The event being billed as Escape2Goa partners with social enterprise, Leave UR Mark, and is expected to reach 4.5 million people across 30 countries digitally, 5 languages and 8 different social-media platforms,” State Tourism department has said in a press note released here. Goa is a 365-day holiday destination with a lot of unique experiences and fun and so Goa was an “obvious choice” to host the digital media travel event, it said. “The bloggers will get to experience the best of Goa and all its facets. Be it the state’s heritage, hinterlands, culture and cuisine.”

“The bloggers will get insights into Goa’s rich historical past by a tour to the forts of Tiracol, Reis Magos, Cabo de Rama, insights into Goa’s heritage sites at Old Goa, Heritage walk at Fontainhas, old Goan houses, folk dances, Goan music, handicrafts and rock carvings, authentic Goa cuisine, churches and temples, adventure tourism and Goa Tourism?s new initiatives, spice plantations,wellness and spas and last but not the least an experience of the sandy shores and those which are acclaimed as the best in the World, Asia and India,” it said.

“Some other highlights of the trip will be cooking classes from Goa’s top chefs, sunrise yoga on the beach, trekking through sanctuaries, cycling through villages, staying at a heritage home stay and volunteering with children to empower them through art. Sometimes fast and sometimes slow, bloggers will experience the pace of life and travel that is unique to the state,” the department release said.

The top 15 selected bloggers consist of adventure, food and luxury bloggers. They are: Brian Baldrati from Brazil, Nicola Easterby from Australia, Brendan Van Son and Scott Rankin from Canada, Claudia Ayuso, Maria Cadepe and Melo from Spain, Kirsten Alana and Erin Marie from United States, Sofiya Benzakour from Morocco, Bouchra Benhalima from Dubai, Nienke from Netherlands, Emilie Franzo and Megane from France and Alex Tienda from Mexico.