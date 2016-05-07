Goa likely to ban local citizens from entering casinos

Panaji, May 7: Goa government is in the process of issuing rules for the Gaming Commission, that is proposed to be set up to regulate the state casino industry, and one the rules would be to ban local citizens from entering casinos.

“The rules have been framed and the file will now move to state Chief Secretary and then to the Chief Minister. These rules will be notified within 20 days,” Additional Secretary (Home) Sanjiv Gadkar told PTI.

Once the rules are notified, the state will have a Gaming Commission with various regulatory clauses, including banning locals from entering casinos. After the rules come into force, only non-Goans will be allowed, he said.

“In case a Goan wants to go, he will have to take special permission from the Gaming Commissioner for the same,” he said.

Goa has around 14 land-based and four offshore casinos.

The state government will appoint a Gaming Commissioner, who will be an authority to regulate the casino industry in Goa.

Once the Gaming Commissioner is appointed he will notify places where the offshore casino vessels can be moored.

The state government has already banned children below 18 years from entering the gaming area of the casino. They are allowed in restaurant and other non-gaming areas.