Goa: Manohar Parrikar wins floor test with 22 votes

Panaji/Goa: The Manohar Parikar proved the majority on the floor test of the house by winning 22 votes among 40 Members. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led new government in Goa, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, will had faced a very significant floor test on Thursday.

A special Assembly session has been arranged for the preparations of this floor test. Parrikar, who stepped down as defence minister, was sworn-in as the chief minister of the coastal state for the fourth time on Tuesday evening, along with nine ministers. Parrikar claims support of 22 legislators, two more than the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly.

The BJP had bagged 13 seats in the polls, while it claims support of three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, besides three independents. Congress had won 17 seats. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court cleared the decks for the oath taking of Parrikar as Chief Minister by refusing Congress’ plea to stay the ceremony and ordered holding of the floor test today.