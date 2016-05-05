Goa MLA booked for alleged rape and trafficking surrenders

Panaji, May 5: Atanasio Babush Monserrate, a former Goa Congress leader and now an Independent MLA, surrendered to the Ribandar crime branch in Goa on Thursday after a case was registered against him on Wednesday evening for alleged charges of human trafficking and raping a 16-year old girl from Nepal, according to media sources.

It has been reported that in her complaint, the girl has alleged that Monserrate raped her on more than one occasion after he employed her in a lifestyle store owned by him a few weeks back.

The Goa lawmaker, on Wednesday , denied the charges and said it was a conspiracy against him, according to local reports. He said he had employed the girl after her mother and aunt had approached him for employment.

The girl is now in a state-run home for children.

The mother and aunt are also expected to be arrested according to local sources.