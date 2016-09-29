Goa : Online prostitution racket busted; two arrested

Panaji, Sep 29: With the arrest of two persons, police claimed to have busted an online prostitution racket, even as they are on lookout for a woman from Madhya Pradesh who allegedly ran the racket in the coastal belt of Calangute in the state.

Porvorim police today arrested two pimps and rescued two girls from West Bengal. However, the accused woman is still at large.

“We laid a trap to bust the online sex racket. They were operating from Calangute area. We called them with the girls and arrested them on the road linking to the highway in Porvorim,” police inspector (Porvorim) Jivba Dalvi told PTI.

Two persons Anil Lal Ravat (Uttar Pradesh) and Sunando Kishor Giri (Odisha) were arrested in the raid.

Both the girls have been sent to Protection Home at Merces, near here.

Dalvi said the entire racket was being run through a website. This is the sixth prostitution case booked by Porvorim police in last six months.