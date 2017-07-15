Goa police arrests 54-years-old Francis Xavier Pereira for desecration of religious places in Goa 

Panaji/Goa, July 15: Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Muktesh Chander on Saturday said that the recent cases of desecration of religious places in the state have been resolved. “Recent cases of desecration of religious places in Goa are solved. We are interrogating a 54-year-old and the motive is being ascertained,” Chander said.

One person Francis Xavier Pereira, 54 years, has been arrested in connection with desecration of religious places in Goa: DGP Goa M Chander pic.twitter.com/jq3PzNE3LW — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017



Earlier, in wake of desecration of religious symbols and Temples in South-Goa, state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said specific attempts are being made to create tension in the region.

He claims that he has been doing it since 2003 and large number of such religious symbols he has broken in past: DGP Goa Muktesh Chander pic.twitter.com/UCoolbmug3 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

“There appear to be specific attempts to try and create some sort of tension in the state. These acts will not be tolerated. The culprits will face the music once they are arrested,” Parrikar said.

The Police had filed cases against unidentified persons in the regard and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Five Holy crosses, places of Catholic worship, and a temple had been desecrated in the last three days in South Goa. (ANI)