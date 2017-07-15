Goa police arrests 54-years-old Francis Xavier Pereira for desecration of religious places in Goa 

Goa police arrests 54-years-old Francis Xavier Pereira for desecration of religious places in Goa.

Panaji/Goa, July 15: Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Muktesh Chander on Saturday said that the recent cases of desecration of religious places in the state have been resolved. “Recent cases of desecration of religious places in Goa are solved. We are interrogating a 54-year-old and the motive is being ascertained,” Chander said.


Earlier, in wake of desecration of religious symbols and Temples in South-Goa, state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said specific attempts are being made to create tension in the region.

“There appear to be specific attempts to try and create some sort of tension in the state. These acts will not be tolerated. The culprits will face the music once they are arrested,” Parrikar said.

The Police had filed cases against unidentified persons in the regard and an investigation in the matter is underway.
Five Holy crosses, places of Catholic worship, and a temple had been desecrated in the last three days in South Goa. (ANI)

