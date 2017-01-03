Goa Police detain two suspects spotted distributing pamphlets with reference to banned outfit
Panaji, January 3: The Goa Police have detained two suspects after they were being spotted distributing pamphlets.
The police said the suspects are associated with a Salafi organisation.
The suspects are taken to Goa Medical College for medical examination and are subjected to a series of questions by the authorities.
It is also said that the pamphlets were having some reference to a banned outfit.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
