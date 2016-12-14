Goa Police seized Rs 24 lakh in new currency notes 

Panaji, December 14: Police in Goa seized Rs 24 lakh in new currency notes, mostly in Rs 2,000 denomination, at the beach village of Calangute on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the seizure was made from three local residents, whose names have not been officially released yet. Calangute is 20 km away from Panaji.

The raid was conducted by officials from the Calangute police station, following a tip-off.

“The cash was seized in a car in Calangute village. The Income Tax department in Goa has been informed about the seizure and they will be conducting further investigations,” the spokesperson said.

