Goa polls on February 4, model Code of Conduct had come into force

Panaji, Januaru 4: With the announcement of February 4 as the polling date in Goa, the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday said the Model Code of Conduct had come into force in the poll-bound state.

Kunal said all government departments had been issued guidelines asking them not to undertake major works without clearance from the poll panel.

He also instructed the removal of all posters and banners put up by political parties in private and public space within 72 hours.

“With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct is in force,” Kunal said.

He said flying squads had been formed to ensure that the guidelines were implemented.

He said liquor and consumer goods vendors would be asked to keep an inventory of goods sold during this period.

“Sellers of consumer items such as TV, mobile phones, micro-wave ovens and bikes have been asked to keep their records ready for inspection. We will examine if there is a jump in sales during this period and if the goods sold are used for political activity,” he said.

“The excise department has been asked to keep a check on bars to ensure that liquor is not distributed on the basis of chits given by candidates,” he said.

“There is a total ban on use of official venues for campaigning. Advertisements at cost of public exchequer, regarding achievements of the government, have also been banned,” Kunal said.

He said nearly 20,000 officials would be involved in the poll process.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will also vote between February 4 and March 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 18, last date of withdrawal will be January 21 and the vote count will take place on March 11.

The expenditure limit for each candidate is Rs 20 lakh. As many as 10.84 lakh people are eligible to vote in Goa. IANS